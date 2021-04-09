Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

EOG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,856. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

