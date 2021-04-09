Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £169.07 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £169.07 ($220.89).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer bought 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £165.76 ($216.57).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.17. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £998.52 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

