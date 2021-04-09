Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.36 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

