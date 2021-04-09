Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

