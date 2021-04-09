Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.