Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRMK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

BRMK opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

