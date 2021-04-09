Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.16. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $135.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $136.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

