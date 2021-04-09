Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. EQT posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 917,998 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,444. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

