Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

HSII traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 105.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

