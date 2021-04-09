Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.66). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

