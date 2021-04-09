Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

