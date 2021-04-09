Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.72. Illumina posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Illumina by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Illumina by 325.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

