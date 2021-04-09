Brokerages Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

