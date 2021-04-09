Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

