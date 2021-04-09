Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 4,886,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

