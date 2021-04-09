Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

