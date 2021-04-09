Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 324,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.