Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post sales of $9.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $10.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.