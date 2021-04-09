Brokerages Set Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) PT at GBX 543.33

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 874.50 ($11.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.11. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

