Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. 42,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

