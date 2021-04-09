Brokerages Set LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target at $6.35

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. Analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

