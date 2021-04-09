Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $39.75

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 5,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

