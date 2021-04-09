Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. RPM International has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.