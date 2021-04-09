Brokers Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $986.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

