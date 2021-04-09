Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 135,855 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,233.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.