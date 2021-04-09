BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits Market Cap of $87,482.94

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $87,482.94 and $251.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.