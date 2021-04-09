BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 423.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $74.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 131.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

