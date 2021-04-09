Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 3.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,709,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 698,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cameco by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 431,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 147,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,039. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.