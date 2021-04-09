Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Cameco worth $40,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

