Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.72.

Cameco stock opened at C$22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$24.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of -165.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

