Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 23,242 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

