Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

