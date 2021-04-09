Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 313,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,908,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,646 shares of company stock valued at $87,906,111. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

