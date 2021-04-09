Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 644.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

