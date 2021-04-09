Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.