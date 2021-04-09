Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 13,900 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.