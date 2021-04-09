Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.10 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

