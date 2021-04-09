Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.09.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$146.34. The company had a trading volume of 515,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.89. The stock has a market cap of C$104.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$106.51 and a 1-year high of C$149.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Insiders have sold a total of 748,934 shares of company stock worth $107,008,231 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

