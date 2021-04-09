Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$147.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$146.34. 515,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.89. The firm has a market cap of C$104.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$106.51 and a 1-year high of C$149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold a total of 748,934 shares of company stock worth $107,008,231 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

