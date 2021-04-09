Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.52.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.10 billion and a PE ratio of -105.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,907,169.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,282,957.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

