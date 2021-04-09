Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$517.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$491.92.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$471.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$463.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$439.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

