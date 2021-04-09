Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 62 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $174.98 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $175.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

