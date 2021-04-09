Canandaigua National Corp Buys 88 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $228.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average is $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

