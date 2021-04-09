Canandaigua National Corp Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $235.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

