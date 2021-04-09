Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

