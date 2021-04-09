Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,433,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590,075 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $60.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

