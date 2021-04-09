Canandaigua National Corp Sells 338 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $770.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

