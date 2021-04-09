Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock opened at €48.69 ($57.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.55 and a 200 day moving average of €46.83. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.