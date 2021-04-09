Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

CFPZF stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

