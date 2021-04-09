Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

